Symphony kicks off new season

The St. Joseph Symphony kicked off its new season honoring Leonard Bernstein at the Missouri Theater.

Posted: Sun Sep 30 11:31:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 30 11:31:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for Symphony kicks off new season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

everybody! the st. joseph symphony kicked off its new season at the missouri theater this evening. tonight's performance featured works from american composer leonard bernstein in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday. selections from "candide", fancy-free and west side story, all featured in tonight's performance. the conductor of the show was proud to showcase the legendary composer's works, he took some time to tell us what makes his symphony so unique. (sot rico mcneela/conductor: "for a city the size of st. joseph to have an orchestra like this is unusual, but to have such a very good orchestra is extremely unusual. for me, its always a great pleasure.") if you missed tonight's show-- the symphony will be performing
Sunday will feature kind of a mixed bag in the forecast. Expect some patchy fog near St. Joseph and to the north. Showers are expected to develop but will be scattered in nature. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the north, to upper 60s near St. Joseph, to the 70s south and east of St. Joseph.
