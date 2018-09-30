Speech to Text for Symphony kicks off new season

everybody! the st. joseph symphony kicked off its new season at the missouri theater this evening. tonight's performance featured works from american composer leonard bernstein in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday. selections from "candide", fancy-free and west side story, all featured in tonight's performance. the conductor of the show was proud to showcase the legendary composer's works, he took some time to tell us what makes his symphony so unique. (sot rico mcneela/conductor: "for a city the size of st. joseph to have an orchestra like this is unusual, but to have such a very good orchestra is extremely unusual. for me, its always a great pleasure.") if you missed tonight's show-- the symphony will be performing