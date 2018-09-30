Clear

Varying temperatures on Sunday

Posted: Sun Sep 30 18:21:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 30 18:21:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
After a rainy and cool Sunday in St. Joseph, things do not look much better tonight. Expect some patchy fog overnight towards Monday morning with areas of mist. Lows will be dropping into the upper 50s.
