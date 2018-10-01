Speech to Text for Tricky forecast for your Monday

american flag that went viral during hurricane florence is being auctioned for charity. the flag was flying at the frying pan tower, an old u-s coast guard lighthouse off the coast of north carolina. a livestream allowed people all over the world to see the storm move in and the flag slowly be ripped to shreds. the owner of the lighthouse says he decided to auction the weather-beaten flag after he saw how much attention it received online. it went for almost 11 thousand dollars. all the money will go to the american red cross for hurrican florence relief efforts. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to some patchy fog this monday morning with areas of mist. temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. an uncertain forecast for monday. a stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. this will continue on monday. high temperatures will come down to now, it appears st. joseph will be south of the front, leading to warmer confidence is not either way, rain will remain in the forecast with a few thunderstorms also possible on be in the 60s to the northeast and lower southeast. for st. joseph, low to mid wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper be very windy as well. cooler rain chances are expected to wrap and last into the weekend. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) it's a sure sign that autumn has arrived, when