CAREER CLOSET

Posted: Mon Oct 01 06:34:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 06:34:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's doors today <<[track] northwest senior,riley kraus, say's he's gradation but he's looking to score an intership first áánatsáá[track] but like kraus many students may find interviewing can be a little daunting..[riley kraus sr, intimidating i'd say, professional that [track] but he beat some of the nerves.. [riley kraus sr, bis. management] i like to look the confidence is key and if you look good you play good[jill brown, career services ] little bigger we bettercosts.. and students aren't having a lot of decided to help by putting clothes in a students to take.. and now..nwmsu] from a tub are excited for this new space[track] teachers have set up the career closet, a take donated students that help looking [ riley kraus sr, biz management ] theres some really and the dress shirts are pretty top brand [track] and they have the perfect price [meghan sheil, nwmsu] it's free its tell a friend to come[jill brown, career services now we can instead focus on those good introduction working on a good handshake those [track] and kraus says the support alone is all he needsbiz management ] its awesome that they have they want to
An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
