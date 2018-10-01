Speech to Text for Drought leads to smaller apples at local orchard

kq2 many families spent the weekend hitting the hay... hayrides, that is. good evening, i'm madeline mcclain. and i'm ron johnson. this was the first weekend for hayrides at the schweizer orchard, but i wanted to find out what this year's drought has done to the crop yield. the answer might surprise you. it's a sure sign that autumn has arrived, it's picking season at schweizer orchards. you pick apples, you pick peaches, we do a lot of vegetables here and stuff like that,the orchard has been a hit for many families around the area well we've been here for five consecutive years. one of the major attractions, is the hayrides which just started up yesterday, lexi wilson and her family found many things to delve into earlier we got some apple cider, we got to see the playground, which was really cool, and we bought some of the s'more kits. while wilson's family is enjoying a refreshment, the yields at the orchard are coming off a rough drought season. tenders to the crop tell us apples were affected. the yield itself is probably still about standard, it's about normal, but the actual size of the apple is gonna be tremendously smaller. but that's not necessarily bad news for apples loversits gonna have a whole lot more intense flavor, and a whole lot more storability being through such a drought.and that could actually come in handy, when baking.we do the cooking with apples we make different things and we have a bake off. i'm gonna make an apple pie.whatever you plan to do with the apples the orchard says that really, it's all about getting outdoors.. things for people to get outside and be able to spend some time with their family and enjoy the outdoors a little bit. and of course, having fun. its been amazing so far its been really fun i'm glad i came, its been really cool, really good day. the orchard will have hayrides availible every