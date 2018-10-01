Clear

Drought leads to smaller apples at local orchard

This year's drought conditions have lead to smaller sized apples at Schweizer Orchards, but it's not necessarily bad news.

Posted: Mon Oct 01 10:13:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 10:13:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for Drought leads to smaller apples at local orchard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kq2 many families spent the weekend hitting the hay... hayrides, that is. good evening, i'm madeline mcclain. and i'm ron johnson. this was the first weekend for hayrides at the schweizer orchard, but i wanted to find out what this year's drought has done to the crop yield. the answer might surprise you. it's a sure sign that autumn has arrived, it's picking season at schweizer orchards. you pick apples, you pick peaches, we do a lot of vegetables here and stuff like that,the orchard has been a hit for many families around the area well we've been here for five consecutive years. one of the major attractions, is the hayrides which just started up yesterday, lexi wilson and her family found many things to delve into earlier we got some apple cider, we got to see the playground, which was really cool, and we bought some of the s'more kits. while wilson's family is enjoying a refreshment, the yields at the orchard are coming off a rough drought season. tenders to the crop tell us apples were affected. the yield itself is probably still about standard, it's about normal, but the actual size of the apple is gonna be tremendously smaller. but that's not necessarily bad news for apples loversits gonna have a whole lot more intense flavor, and a whole lot more storability being through such a drought.and that could actually come in handy, when baking.we do the cooking with apples we make different things and we have a bake off. i'm gonna make an apple pie.whatever you plan to do with the apples the orchard says that really, it's all about getting outdoors.. things for people to get outside and be able to spend some time with their family and enjoy the outdoors a little bit. and of course, having fun. its been amazing so far its been really fun i'm glad i came, its been really cool, really good day. the orchard will have hayrides availible every
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events