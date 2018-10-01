Clear

Tiger Club at Truman

truman middle school are also known as "tiger talent club" day. at the beginning of the school year, teachers shared their own interests and have students decide which one they want to learn about more. the hobbies range from cake decorating, tie dye to even martial arts and scrapbooking. the school staff says this new concept is to help develop better student-teacher relationships. (sot landi quinlin truman middle school principal: "some kids just need a deeper adult- they felt they had a go to at school if they needed to. a connection, a tie to the school that was above and beyond." ) quinlin (quin-the tiger talent clubs adds a special to encourage friday attendance. she's noticed in the
An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
