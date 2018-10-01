Speech to Text for Tiger Club at Truman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

truman middle school are also known as "tiger talent club" day. at the beginning of the school year, teachers shared their own interests and have students decide which one they want to learn about more. the hobbies range from cake decorating, tie dye to even martial arts and scrapbooking. the school staff says this new concept is to help develop better student-teacher relationships. (sot landi quinlin truman middle school principal: "some kids just need a deeper adult- they felt they had a go to at school if they needed to. a connection, a tie to the school that was above and beyond." ) quinlin (quin-the tiger talent clubs adds a special to encourage friday attendance. she's noticed in the