MATT WILLIAMSON 10-1-18

Posted: Mon Oct 01 11:43:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 11:43:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
