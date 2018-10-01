Clear

MATT WILLIAMSON 10-1-18 PRESS

MATT WILLIAMSON 10-1-18 PRESS

Posted: Mon Oct 01 11:46:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 11:46:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for MATT WILLIAMSON 10-1-18 PRESS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the biggest things we talked and we talked about we can't take a step back and I know that you're going to face we're going to play some bunch of the teams like that but just our execution Point points everything that we try to philosophize everything do we got to continue seeing if we do then we'll continue on success
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events