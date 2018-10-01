Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Warmer day on Tuesday
Warmer day on Tuesday
Posted: Mon Oct 01 13:35:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 13:35:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
66°
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
66°
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78°
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy
Ground beef sold at Aldi, Target, Sam’s Club recalled after deadly E. coli outbreak
Missouri State Auditor releases Sex Offender Registration Program audit
DEVELOPING: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph
Cameron teacher charged with possessing child pornography
4-H event encourages people to sign-up
Rolling Hills Library holds first passport event
Update: Missing girl found safe
High School football scores for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas
KQ2 Forecast: A tricky forecast for your Monday
Community Events