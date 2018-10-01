Speech to Text for central high school

<<áánats beginning of national anthemáá[track] these central high school band students have played this song hundreds..maybe even thousands of of times.. but this, time they're practicing for the biggest performance they've ever had[zayne cook, jr.] it's going to be a whole lot of fun [danielle dotson, jr ] i'm really excited[track] the central high school band is gearing up to play at thursday nights royals game.. a dream come true for st. joeseph native zayne cook[zayne cook, jr.] i am a true blue royals fan and considereing we get to play at one of my favorite baseball games its going to be really really cool at that big stadium and everything[track] to get to the big stadium, the band had to try out álast year..then wait to see if they made it in [joel fischer, band director] we knew that they were good enough, its just getting them to beielve that [track] now they know they are, because the royals invted them to play the national anthem at the start of the game [danielle dotson, jr ] we'd kinda just hoped we'd get in and then we did see we said okay we better step it up now [track] for a month now, they've been rehearsing..a lot [jackson weddle, jr] practice, practice, practice[zayne cook, jr.] practice a whole lot [track] but not just here.. [danielle dotson, jr ] actually practice it at home too áánatsáá[track] now after this last practice.. all that's left is show time.. [joel fischer, band director] i think the kids are ready for it they have the right kind of focus[track] and the right attitude[jackson weddle, jr] have fun with everything we do and just enjoy it how wever it goes good or bad[zayne cook, jr.] i just hope that it goes really really good. dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader>>