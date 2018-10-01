Clear

central high school

central high school

Posted: Mon Oct 01 16:31:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 16:32:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

Speech to Text for central high school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<áánats beginning of national anthemáá[track] these central high school band students have played this song hundreds..maybe even thousands of of times.. but this, time they're practicing for the biggest performance they've ever had[zayne cook, jr.] it's going to be a whole lot of fun [danielle dotson, jr ] i'm really excited[track] the central high school band is gearing up to play at thursday nights royals game.. a dream come true for st. joeseph native zayne cook[zayne cook, jr.] i am a true blue royals fan and considereing we get to play at one of my favorite baseball games its going to be really really cool at that big stadium and everything[track] to get to the big stadium, the band had to try out álast year..then wait to see if they made it in [joel fischer, band director] we knew that they were good enough, its just getting them to beielve that [track] now they know they are, because the royals invted them to play the national anthem at the start of the game [danielle dotson, jr ] we'd kinda just hoped we'd get in and then we did see we said okay we better step it up now [track] for a month now, they've been rehearsing..a lot [jackson weddle, jr] practice, practice, practice[zayne cook, jr.] practice a whole lot [track] but not just here.. [danielle dotson, jr ] actually practice it at home too áánatsáá[track] now after this last practice.. all that's left is show time.. [joel fischer, band director] i think the kids are ready for it they have the right kind of focus[track] and the right attitude[jackson weddle, jr] have fun with everything we do and just enjoy it how wever it goes good or bad[zayne cook, jr.] i just hope that it goes really really good. dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader>>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events