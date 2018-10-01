Speech to Text for FBI gives Media Physical Fitness Test

the north shoppes the f-b-i is looking for a few new recruits... and today, the kansas city bureau took a few local reporters through the physical fitness test. kq2's sydnie holzfaster took the test and has more on what it takes to be an f-b-i agent. <<<are you fit enough to be in the fbi? a few local reporters test for a story that couldn't be sidelines relford/fbi asst. special agenttake members of the media through the fbi physical fitness test."/"it's a four part test; push-ups, sit-ups, 300 yard dash and a this is required of anybody that is trying to enter the fbi as a special agent."] agents in the field, this kind of physical activity becomes part of their normal routine, but for anybody else that might need a little extra training and a little extra coaching the fbi has launched a new physical fitness app] [sot:thomas relford/fbi asst. special agent"it tells you all about requirements are; protocol for each individual event. there is a practice mode and a test mode, so everything is right there and you can take the test yourself."]the app lets you see how you compare to the agent standards [sot:thomas relford/fbi asst. special agent"we want to show the public what it takes to be an fbi agent, we also want to do it as a means for recruiting."] and while the job might have strict requirements, the fbi is looking for agents with all types of experience [sot:thomas relford/fbi asst. special agent"we have people in the fbi with diverse backgrounds from engineering to accounting to law, so it's not just one thing. we want to make sure we have a very diverse workforce who can deal with the problems presented with in today's technology and today's environment in fighting crime."] [sot: sydnie:i didn't quite make the cut, but if you or somebody else you know are up for a challenge the fbi is looking to fill over 800 united states. kansas city, your local news leader]>>> must be between 23 and 36 years old.you can find more information on the f-b-i application process on our website at