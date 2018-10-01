Speech to Text for Edward Jones discuss housekeeping measures with investing.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first here's look today alma investors in wall street in buying mood dow up 192 points closing 26 nasdaq dropped nine points and s p 500 up ten points. we are back on live at if i have with mark matthews. we're talking housekeeping measures today over the course of the year some of our saving investments, get scattered out we change jobs, maybe a 401k here, one there. a lot of folks have 401ks from past employers. ira scattered about. other things like that. it's amazing how many different accounts and you can have and statements. nothing could ever go wrong with that could it? no you get it all in mail you put it where supposed to go. right? all the tax forms. my add couldn't handle that. so, what you're talking about is let's pool it altogether consolidate those things. really find one good place where you can you know, financial company to bring those into so you can keep track of what you have. record keeping is so much simpler. tax preparation sofrp simpler goods like that and being able to know, what i call and if where you stand is on track to get you where you want to be that's the important. i suppose if you have lots of different ones they all, they are their track record is a little bit different one might be doing better or worse than others. possibly so. you know you don't have to, get rid of everything you have but bring it back into one place so they can work together. being diversified great thing. but, you may not be really diversed you may have same thing three places and not realize it. well, professional can identify that and same thing. maybe we should do something. how easy is it to get track of like a 401k from a past employer? >> you know it's not, phone call. maybe paperwork. getting mail and fill out. something to do on a regular basis. and haven't stumped yet. just being persistent and making some phone calls to the right to track down. we've got some information on we talked about diversification staying on track avoiding mistakes. right. mistakes meaning that you know too much of one thing. you you might not notice that when they are spread out. you think i'm probably diverse. okay, and you know, just or selling the wrong thing buying the wrong thing. those kind of mistakes that you can't see. because it's all spread out and you can't see so-called big picture. keeping in a smaller pot hopefully a big pot of money you're still diverse but just not scattered all over everywhere. how can folks reach you at edward jones. they can call us on the phone. edward jones.com find throughs simplest ways to track us down. great financial advice as always mark matthews from edward jones