Bracy's Café wraps up LAF with their gravy recipe.

Posted: Mon Oct 01 18:07:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 18:07:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we will wrap up live at 5 going to come in every monday. so come to live at 5. tracy's specials sheer and ham steak. and, you can just turn this into magic. yes. like i said so easy. so easy. what do you think of white gravy i think fantastic really is. it is delicious. ham and, just, when this is going we will have to put it on there. i think so. yeah. i think maybe we'll replace the taco salad. well that would be i vote for that. you vote for that? yeah. you are located downtown in we are at 505 francis. in st. st. joe, downtown. how dessert cooking going? good. we have got a big event coming up this weekend. we'll selling our mini pies and cakes at the josephine expo. so be sure and stop and sees us down. we're also going to be doing appear especially dumplings. how big into pumpkins do you get? you do a lot? >> oh, yeah. yes. pumpkin pie. pumpkin bars i've already made pumpkin bars a soon as it cools off tracy thanks for stopping by you and your gravy. all right. thank you for joining us
