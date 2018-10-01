Clear

Mosaic to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Posted: Mon Oct 01 18:17:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 18:17:52 PDT 2018
welcome back..the start of awareness month. breast cancer is the most common type of cancer for women in the united states, according to the c-d-c. and today kicks off the start of awareness to begin the month, mosaic life care is dedicating an evening to raising awareness and educating about breast cancer. this year's "let's talk" event will take place this thursday evening at room 108 in downtown st. joseph. (sot: "so i am really excited about this event. so, we are just gonna sit and talk. it's called "let's talk" you know. just getting to know each other. updates on, you know, management of breast cancer here in mosaic." ) the event is free to the public, but you must register to attend you can find a link to the registration form on kq2 news dot com
Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
