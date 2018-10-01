Speech to Text for Free flu shots for donations to Noyes Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

urgent care express in st. joseph is giving flu shots for a simple donation. if you bring a toy to dontate, you can get a flu shot for free. this is the second year in a row for the center's "shots for tots" program. it is designed to help people get vaccinated while also helping out the community. toys donated will be going to the noyes home for children. (sot: tiffany kiehl, operations manager: "we tried it out last year and it seemed to be a big hit for the community. it helps support the noyes home for children. and so since we turn out last year, we thought we would do it again." ) no appointment is needed, you can just stop by the office with a toy and receive your shot urgent care express is located just off of i-29 near the north shoppes