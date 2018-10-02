Speech to Text for Big heat moves in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(sot) <<cloudy skies and possible this temperatures will tonight. rain should will be a much getting into the 80s. will see some second half of the temperatures near and partly cloudy sets up by the end forecast wednesday night through the start of next week. several could lead to some heavy rain totals. be keeping an eye weather center. cool down into the thanks mike...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)