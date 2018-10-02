Speech to Text for Chiefs beat broncos

game between the chiefs and broncos...and this game is as close are you can come.. we take you to the fourth quarter...where the chiefs are need to score as they are down 20-16..travis kelce pass===ptrick mahomes hand off to kareem hunt... ===touchdown and chiefs get the big win.. beating the broncos 27-23 in a wols one in denver... to stay undefeadted...and atop the afc west...