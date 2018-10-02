Clear

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

An Oregon man tracks down owner of dog tags he discovered in an old vanity he was about to refinish and gets a priceless reward.

PORTLAND -- An Oregon man got more than he bargained for when he went to refinish an old vanity he bought from an online ad.

When Jordan Felo went to move the 1940s vanity he and his wife purchased on Craigslist, he heard a strange sound.

"We were hearing like a little bit of clink," Felo said.

In between the vanity drawers, Felo found a set of dog tags.

"It had two initials and a last name. It said O.A. Kennerly on it," Felo said.

Felo's father was in the military, and he knew he needed to find the person's family.

"I did a bunch of Internet sleuthing, and any time you type in Kennerly, this guy David Kennerly who is a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer comes up," Felo said.

David Hume Kennerly, an Oregon native, has been a photographer on the front lines of history for decades. Among his many accomplishments is a Pulitzer Prize for his photos from the Vietnam War. He was also a photographer to President Gerald Ford.

"David Kennerly's photos are so cool, so I started going through his stuff and then I went to his Wikipedia page," Felo said.

That's where he started reading about a man who could be the photographer's father – a man with the same first initials as on the dog tags.

Felo contacted the famous photographer, as did KOIN-TV in Portland.

It turns out that David Kennerly's late father, Orlie Alden Kennerly Jr. served in the U.S. Army toward the end of WWII. David said he doesn't know how the dog tags ended up in the desk, but that it's a remarkable find.

Felo is in the process of returning the dog tags to the family, and as a token of appreciation, David Kennerly offered up something remarkable as well.

"He said that I could have one of any of the prints of his. That I get to choose," Felo said.

