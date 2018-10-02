Speech to Text for Chiefs' undefeated season leads to big demand for merchandise

thanks adam. plenty of excitement surrounding the chiefs this year... especially with patrick mahomes getting off to the fast start and the team undefeated at 4-0 some st. joseph businesses are starting to cash in. the rally house in st. joseph has had trouble keeping chiefs merchandise on the shelves since the season started. it's not a huge surprise that the number one hot item for chiefs fans is a patrick mahomes jersey. fans believe he's been the key to the fast start and could be what has been needed to put the team over the top. (sot chole king st. joseph rally house manager: "so definetly bringing in a new quarterback. someone who has such potential at a young age. it's really good for the team and excited for fans to watch a winning team. we want our team to win at home or away . we want them to win every day. so i think having patrick mahomes on the team has been really good.") king says crowds were slow yesterday morning but picked up as the afternoon went on...especially as people were going home from work and school.