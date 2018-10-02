Clear

Near 90 on Wednesday

Near 90 on Wednesday

Posted: Tue Oct 02 13:59:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 13:59:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events