Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Central Falls to Lee's Summit on Senior Night

Central Falls to Lee's Summit on Senior Night

Posted: Tue Oct 02 14:19:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 14:19:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events