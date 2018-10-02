Clear

OSHA FINES AMERICAN WALNUT COMPANY

a deadly workplace accident... osha fined american walnut company nearly 200-thousand dollars for serious safety violations. the fine comes after a worker died in march after falling into a machine. an osha investigation found two repeated and 14 serious safety violations. osha says the company failed to make sure machines were equipped with adequate guards and exposed workers to dangers related to falls and ladders. the inspection also found the company failed to assess job hazards.
