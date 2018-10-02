Speech to Text for CAP SKILL UP PROGRAM

those in st. joseph you need a little help getting on their feet have a new program to turn to. the community action partnership has now openned their "skill up" program-- pre-employment counseling that helps people quickly get but also ákeep a job. kq2's dane hawkins has more. <<[track] it's another busy day for latonya williams in the office, but it hasnt always been this way.. she used to be a teen mom struggling to [ latonya williams] how can i keep the lights on, i have to pay the rent[track] but things changed when she went to cap-- communinity action partnership [ latonya the world[track] cap helped williams with part of her utilities while way through often times she tough.. [ latonya williams] cause if its scary and its ongoing, maybe at the end i can rest but no you can never rest..there's and stress and kids [track] to help with the bills... cap has added a new program to help snap participants the new program offers pre-employment trainning and placement with imkolanning, cap exec. dir.] they'll to our office at 817 monterey and they will their workforce program and them placed in jobs..any job, but one with employers who have second shift or four day work week [whitney lanning, cap exec. dir.] that way we can continue to career counsiling so whatever barriers that person is facing if they have mental health issues whatever those barriers are we can work with them [track] chamber members say this program could help bridge the gap between the unemployed and the 800 plus open jobs available in st. joseph [ kristi bailey]we have 800 job openning 600 of those are in the the manufacturing feild they dont require a college degree they just require some one with a good worth ethic the more people that are trainned ready to work the better it is for our [track] and better for people who are in the position that williams once was[ latonya williams] it'llgive them an opportunity to do everything i've done, it just wont be as harddane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>> to apply for the program call community action partnership at 816-233-8281.