Speech to Text for INCUBATOR STARTUP PROGAM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two st. joseph companies will be getting nearly 15 thousand dollars to boost their business thanks to a new partnership with the innovation stockyard kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<<start up businesses in st. joseph could soon be getting extra funding to help them get off the ground [ronan molloy/innovation stockyard president"we got a mobec [missouri building entrepreneurial capacity] grant from the missouri technology corporation and that grant was matched by buchanan county and the city. it was designed to give a proof of concept funding for early staged companies."]the innovative stockyard and kc digital sandbox are teaming up to give local companies up to $15,000 to expand their business [ronan molloy/innovation stockyard president"in the most recent round, we've had about 23 applicants over the last year and a half, and we've awarded five."]the most recent recipients, carroll's irish bitters and the grant company marketing firm [crystal albers/grant co. director of content: "we are excited to be a part of the incubator and a lot of the ag based businesses that are housed here.it's an exciting thing to be part of a community of businesses that are both ag based, but growing in scope and continue to contribute to the ag community."]the grant gives funding to help companies expand on their goals [crystal albers/grant co. director of content: "we are looking to further develop an internship program that we have in place so that we continue not only to service ag clients in the area, but also grow student skills in the area of communications."] both businesses will also receive free temporary work space at the kit bond incubator building [ronan molloy/innovation stockyard president"we can help with accounting, we can help with a lot of strategic partners, basically we try to help mentor the companies as much as we can."]malloy say the grant will help create new jobs in st. joseph and help expand in the area sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the innovation stockyard hosts 8 businesses in the kit bond incubator at missouri western, but after a recent move from boehringer ingelheim there is approximately six thousand square feet available for new business