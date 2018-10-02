Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care talks about physical therapy.

c1 >>> welcome back to live at 5:00. when you're having the aches and pains and you're trying to recover from surgery, often times you see a physical therapist. we're celebrating national physical therapy month. you said you've been a physical therapist for ten years or so, what made you interested in this field within medicine? >>woman: it all started out when i was younger. i played all the sports. all the sports, all the injuries. some of them required a little bit of attention. physical therapy was right up there with being active and mobile. >> so you just like to torture people. >>woman: i get that a lot. >> i went to physical therapy when i broke my ankle, you guys are taking people from ground zero, relearning how to walk or write or something like that. >>woman: absolutely, a lot of the time we have to start at ground zero. you probably had to start with a boot, changes the way you walk. now you come out of the boot, the range of motion. you got to work on the ankle exchange. >> i would think with you all, you have to know about everything. there are a lot of parts that can go wrong. >>woman: there is. it's not just mobility. it's not just the aches and pains. a lot of chronic diseases cause mobility issuessm that's what we're there for. making sure people are successful and comfortable and being able to achieve what they want in their life. >> on the screen we have bits and pieces of things you do. trying to remain movement. maximizing movement and just avoiding drugs is such a huge issue. >>woman: it is. pain management is very broad spectrum. there are a lot of ways we can manage pain without the need for medication. it's important in an intervention to have the opioids but we also have options we can discuss whether the cause of the pain, whether the cause of the pain is a mobility problem, if it's an environmental issue. what we want to do is make people comfortable and successful in their environment. >> are there things in the day-to-day that can make ourselves better or at least not break an ankle so we need to come see you. >>woman: you're only going to maintain and get stronger by gaining strength. we provide exercises most of the time. you have to keep moving and if you are having any issues, you need to let your physician know. your physician is the one that's going to call us and say we have this going on with our patient. you don't have to wait until you have an injury, call us. >> you mentioned through sports. we see in athletics, football players and baseball players have the physical therapist and everything, but really anyone can benefit from this. >>woman: absolutely. it doesn't matter your age. it doesn't matter what you want to do, don't want to be able to do. a lot of what i do in home health is keeping people home and safe. >> you talk about home health, i'm not trying to run a marathon, i just want to get up the steps. >>woman: absolutely. if your goal is to go up the stairs, people want to be able to play in their flower garden, everyone has something that's special to them. >> well, it's national physical therapy month. jennifer, thanks for joining us today. are you doing anything special to celebrate the month? >>woman: we always want to teach and learn and appreciate each other. we