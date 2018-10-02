Speech to Text for Voices of Courage talks about a fundraiser.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 >>> welcome back. we talked in the past about fundraising walks, duinners, runs, a variety of ways they raise money. i think we have a new one here. where did you come up with this idea? let's tell folks what you're asking to do here. >>woman: we're putting on an event called over the edge. we're going to propel down eight stories down the side of the hilliard building downtown. right down the side. >> so you're going to ask people then to do this and then they get people pledging? >>woman: yeah. raise $1,000 per propellers. right now we've got about 22 signed up to do that. we have a few others who are going down, their company is sponsoring for them. we'd like to have about ten more. come out and do that with us. >> i know he doesn't like snakes and bugs but he is going to try this. >>woman: he is. >> how exciting is that? >>woman: very exciting. >> we gave him a hard time today. you are looking for people to do this, yeah. >>woman: yes, we are. this is going to be a big fund radz fundraiser for us. we're very hopeful for the outcome of that. we have a lot of different needs and we need to have the fundraisers to meet the needs. >> you have a new name. voices of courage for folks who might not be familiar but let's talk what you do there on a day-to-day basis. >>woman: we did change names this year. we work with children who have been abused or through trauma and we provide meant health services for those kids all that free of charge for kids. >> i think it will be shocking with how many kids actually come through your center. >>woman: yeah, we hit 700 kids through the interview process this year and 50 or so through mental health. >> good grief. that takes funding. that's why we're going over the edge here and that's coming up october 27th at hilliard. you can walk downtown and see what you're going to get yourselves into. we have the phone number up there for folks who want to participate. >>woman: we have an open house friday