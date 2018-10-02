Speech to Text for Restoration Church talks Riverfest

into next week as well. columbus day is monday. looks like we'll get beneficial rain in the area. >>> we're joined by tim from restoration church. you've been focused on the missouri river for sometime. >>man: i'm hooked. i'm becoming a history nerd, i confess. >> we complain otherwise but it's expensive living by the river. our sewer rates go up. we want some benefit out of it. >>man: that's right. i'll tell you what, i believe a river front history is our best asset. we've been down there five years -- >> second street? >>man: second and francis and we meet people from all over the country and other countries who come to that place in the u.s. to see where those oregon and california trails begin. we really have a historic asset that we want to capitalize on. that's what river fest is all about. >> people live here and don't appreciate it. >>man: you're exactly right. we wanted to shine a spotlight on that park. we started picking up trash, the city got involved. we're seeing changes. it's at the south end of that river walk trail. instead of is ending in a bad spot, it's a family friendly place that people want to enjoy and we want to highlight that for a change. >> river fest is family friendly. >>man: exactly, it's this saturday. our idea was to shine a spotlight and help people learn the history. i'm excited the oregon and california trail association is joining us to tell the story of the area. we have music all afternoon long. we have food vendors. a couple of bounce houses for the kids. >> i can only imagine back in the day folks coming west and now it's like how are we getting across this. >>man: they crossed the river right there including lewis and clark. so many of these iconic people in history and we had a chance to host and celebrate that. >> how excited are you about some of the talk about river front park and some of the changes coming down there. >>man: i'll be honest with you, i'm a little concerned because we got all the money that we need to spend somewhere. but i want to make sure this river front park area gets the proper attention. we have national parks people coming in november to shine a spotlight and see if they're bringing national trails there. let's beat the drum, wave the banner and celebrate what we have so we have the potential for more. >> this on saturday. >>man: 4-6:00 p.m. and we're hoping colton holds off the rain. if it it rains, we're