Fit Republic is on LAF with a new healthy dish.

we are back in the kitchen with jr how are you doing? >>man: i'm doing good. >> one of the best things i like about most of your recipes is you can make it all in one pan. throw it in and ready to go. >>man: yes, that's kind of my motto because i'm not a big person on separating. i like to find a bunch of ingredients i like, put it all together and enjoy the rest of my day. >> today and now a fancy name the sausage potato medley. >>man: yeah and for your medley that just means different types of vegetables. you can like three or four vegetables you like, mix it all together and then you're going to cook them with the season. >> what kind of sausage did you use today? >>man: i use sirracha jack. the sausage is the key to your recipe because depending on flavor, that's going to have everything work together with your vegetables. you kind of want to have a great type of signature chicken sausage that will work well, that way the oils are kind of like the fat from the sausage works with your medley. >> and the potatoes, you dice them up a little bit. >>man: yeah, i have regular red potatoes. for the season i used a little bit of italian and i used it for my red potatoes, my broccolis. i have carrots, bell pepper, i have broccoli and your red potatoes. i cut them all together, put them all in a pot, little italian season, a little olive oil and salt and pepper. cheese, too. >> i could do this one. >>man: i just mix it all together. you can either have it in the oven for 15-20 minutes for a stove top. after you just had your chicken sausage and here i have a little bit of cheese which i like to call the glue. >> where does this go on your health scale as far as healthy stuff to eat? >>man: so you have three vege vegetables, you have your red potatoes which has your carbs, and you have chicken sausage whi which is protein. you're definitely going to have a balanced meal here when you have all your agingredients. you have a 2-1 ratio with your vegetables which is always good. >> this is on your list of stuff you can get at your place? >>man: if you guys like it. >> we're always curious. mike always likes everything that you have. >>man: you guys are definitely going to taste the jack. it definitely has a little bit of spice. i like spicy food. you guys are going to love it. the cheese, you can't go wrong with any cheese and everything is going to work well together and you're going to go oh, my god, i'm eating more than one veggie at a time. >> i am trying to eat more vegetables. right ba c1 >>> we're back. we have the sausage potato m medley. it's really good. it's very, very good. >> i love potatoes but you need to spice them up somehow. they're pretty flat. you said the italian seasoning, i taste that. has a kick from the sausage and it blends together really well. like i said, you have a little bit of cheese and broccoli. you kind of have the cheesy broccoli if you want to look at it that way. i definitely enjoy this meal. a ton of flavor, you get a lot of veggies in there and if you find a way to switch it up, try an medley out. it's