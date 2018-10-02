Clear

Cooler weather and rain chances

Posted: Tue Oct 02 20:21:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 20:21:49 PDT 2018
years. (sot) colton joins us now... <<temperatures were very warm on tuesday and even warmer air moves in on wednesday. for tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. low will be in the lower 70s. wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly cloudy skies before another cold front week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. rain returns to the forecast through the start of next week. several could lead to some heavy rain totals depending on the moisture that's left of tropical storm rosa. something we will be keeping an eye on in the kq2 weather center. temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.
