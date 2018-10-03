Speech to Text for MWSU Women's Basketball hosting Clinic

women's basketball program is giving anybody with an interest in learning more about basketball the opportunity to hear from some of the area's best coaches... on sunday... missouri western will host coaches from the division i level, community college level, as well griffons head coach rob edmisson, and high school hall of fame coach brett goodwin... and according to edmisson... it's a good opportunity to help grow the game of basketball... (sot, rob edmisson: "we wanted to provide an opportunity whether it be middle school, high school, junior college, aau coaches an opportunity to come and listen to some of the regionally best speakers of women's basketball programs. this is open too, you don't have to be a coach, if you're just a basketball fan and you love to hear coaches talk and whether you be a middle school or traveling coach or just someone that is wanting to learn, everybody is welcome.") just to name a few more of the coaches that will be there sunday... kansas state's jeff mittie.. nebraska's amy williams... and umkc's jacie hoyt... the event begins with registration at 8am until 9am at