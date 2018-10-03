Speech to Text for Central falls to Lee's Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

western tonight... central indians making sure senior night is special for their six seniors... taylor hutcherson, claire richardson, haylee southern, taylor, jade kass, and madison roderick... and those six were honored before tonight's game against lee's summit...(sot, kendra hodgin: "this group of seniors is excellent. i wish i would have had them more than just one season with each of them, but it is what it is and we've made the most of it and we have a pretty special evening tonight planned for deserve it.") over at missouri spring sports complex... its senior night... central taking on lee's summit in the six's final regular season home game...=== senior claire richardson on the mound for the indians tonight... and in the first inning... she works around a leadoff walk.. gets the swing and a miss... gets out of the inning unscathed...=== move to the bottom of the frame... with one on.. jaylee wilson hits one to center... looks like it will get down... brooke day makes an incredible diving play...==== but later in the first... indians get on the board.. chloe bell... chopper into the bermuda triangle of the infield... the senior taylor hutcherson scores... and it's 1-0 central...=== but lee's summit got an offense of its own... it's now 4-3 lee's summit... richardson in a jam... runner on third.. gets the groundout to short... but the run comes in to score... and lee's summit goes up 5-3... and goes on to spoil senior night tonight...