Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

CINCINNATI -- A man dislocated a finger while feeding a baby rhino at the Cincinnati Zoo.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, a 900-pound 1-year-old rhino named Kendi nipped the tip of an adult man's right index finger during a behind-the-scenes encounter.

Kendi was born at the zoo in July 2017, and he's the first black rhino born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999.

The bite victim had a dislocated finger, and zoo officials said they're happy the damage was not serious.