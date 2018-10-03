Clear

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

A man dislocated a finger while feeding a baby rhino at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Posted: Wed Oct 03 08:18:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 08:19:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

CINCINNATI -- A man dislocated a finger while feeding a baby rhino at the Cincinnati Zoo.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, a 900-pound 1-year-old rhino named Kendi nipped the tip of an adult man's right index finger during a behind-the-scenes encounter.

Kendi was born at the zoo in July 2017, and he's the first black rhino born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999.

The bite victim had a dislocated finger, and zoo officials said they're happy the damage was not serious.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events