Speech to Text for Chris Jones-Edward Jones Sept. 10

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today's 21 points. >> chris jones joining us live now on live at 5:00. we have big elections coming up in november. these are coming along pretty good near record levels. how should we be watching what goes on at ballot box. >> we will be hearing a lot of news on what you just mentioned on trade tariffs and international things that are going on. i think in my 38 years of doing this in the business, i found that election and midterm elections are general elections they have new highs and in nasdaq and in the s&p 500. i look at the elections of being the studies i see a couple months before the election. >> right there. we have market more powerful than politics. >> we have seen 4.7 increase. >> even if those numbers don't come in. there's no guarantee of results in the future. >> my experience and i don't think anything major will happen with the election. it should be long term investors planned. >> they don't mix politic and only investing early as well. >> you can come up with a lot of do not mix. >> politics is one thing you can look at. >> there will be some effects further town the road. we will move on to a new batch of problems. keep your eye on the ball and take a long viewpoint and review your investments on a regular investment and stick your long term plan. >> hopefully we will get there. i can be reached at