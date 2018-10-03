Clear

Gabe Rockers-Edward Jones Sept. 17

Gabe Rockers-Edward Jones Sept. 17

Posted: Wed Oct 03 10:36:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 10:36:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Gabe Rockers-Edward Jones Sept. 17

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> . >> . >> i think you have one here. >> is there anything specific. i think whenever you're in business. you have a lot of time and effort right there. what is the transition for that business? make sure. business is slow but it's a friday. >> just get through another week. >>> absolutely. i world hope people go in business they don't go in business for 3 or 5 years but that's a career enshe door. >> what else do they need to be thinking about? >> you want to think about how can i hide income from the government, uncle sam. >> make it legal. the only legal note the only way that i know of. if you look at the store owner. maybe you want to look at a 401k. >> as a business owner. i might have -- a little and is driven for -- okay. for those that may maybe want want to use the 401k and don't have their business but own employees. . they are simple or maybe a safe harbor 401k. there's different plans out there. for those that have taken that step. congratulations being a business owner is highly exciting and the reward cans be great. >> afterwards. >> all that hard work to pay off and with more -- take a power and the time you have in that business and start thinking of how can i put money on the sidelines for future income needs and in the meantime do that in a tax detax deductible fashion. >> how can the folks meet you at edward jones. >> people can pick up the phone and call any of our 8 area local advisors. >> alright. that's good news. thanks for joining us. >> in reference to the trade situation. there's going to be trade uncertainty for a while. hold on to your hat. we will deal with it for a little bit. i think people need to be mindful
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 93°
Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events