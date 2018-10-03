Speech to Text for Mark Matthews-Edward Jones Sept. 24

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> we are back. how are you doing today? >> great. >> . from the years, but. the amount of risks you want to take if you do it at the right time. >> with that. really knowing what kind of risks policy you have. >> how much can you tolerate if things fluctuate? >>> okay. >> right. it's hard when it's your own money. >> right. >> . >> even though we were? terms the of. >> how much to think. we were young and hoping to take more and tolerate more of that flunksuation because they accumulate and so fourth. as we get close to retirement and the retirement and. you are making distributions and people will draw from a more consistent stable school. >>> also even from our 401k and there's always that session. how much in bonds. >> i heard that there was some formula there. >> you are off from 100. >> it changes over the courseover life. >> it's risky. >> yeah. you don't have much time tole play. >>> and get people and help us figure out the tolerance and some time i can take a lot of risk and with that flunks rate. >>> . things have changed. >> right. >> . >> it's a moving target in yourself. >> a lot of folks are adjusted every year and getting closer to that side. >> you are always saying put a little more this will year. >> that's right. >> and in a good way. >> if folks want to reach you. >> phone number is 232-5757. you can find us through that as well. >> if you see me