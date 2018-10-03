Speech to Text for We discuss spooky events Atchison has planned this month.

lower 60s. i'll talk more about the rain chances coming up here in just a few minutes. alan. thanks colton certainly feels like something will happen outside. that is for sure. >> atchison gets an alleges spookier this time of year they have a haunted weekend coming up celebrating everything paranormal there in the city. here's maureen miller atchison's tourism director. >> it an exciting time for us. where does some of this history of atchison being haunted come from a lot of people have different theories. lot of people talk about the vicinity to the river and how pour outs limestone people believe that spirits can be held within the limestone, and the vicinity of water allows them to move about freely. there certainly at although of properties that are well known to for paranormal activity there >> yes sally houses probably the most famous a lot of television shows come out there and people come and spend overnights in the sally house. they do self guided tours this time of year. and then this year we've also added the mcintyre villa is allowing paranormal investigation and guided tours. we've showing videoed from last years events that you had there. so what all do you have planned? i mean it's a full day at least. >> yeah. so we have activity this whole entire month. this weekend greg and today in new kicker foremost experts on haunted objects they've been on several television show and country only mobile museum. so they will be there this weekend. doing doing two investigation weep museum hawned objects that people can view. as well as the two paranormal investigation and lecture. next week we have a den sinclair a master illusionist. i know you had whole long list of stuff we couldn't put in one full scene i bet people could call you at your office call visitors center. go to visit atchison.com. all right. how much do you actually get to participate in any of this? >> i participate quite a bit. i get to be some different guided tours investigations, throughout year, we go to different haunt con paranormal conferences it's really interesting. did you ever think that when you got into tourism that you'd been plugging into paranormal stuff? >> no. how cool. but so how many people does this bring? it brings in thousands of visitor we sell out haunted trolley you want a ticket on i recommend getting history mystery walking tours through town we talk about architecture as well some haunted history we do cemetery walking tours a white varied of information i love history component. that's it, the spooky part of it but just the history as well. and it's a great component to add in it brings a lot people every year always fun hearing interest some of the stories. wonderful. again, what's phone number to that to call you to get information about at whole monmonth activities. thanks for joining us today.