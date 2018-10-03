Speech to Text for Salvation Army promotes a drive to prep for winter.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on a 90-degree day like todaytough to think about winter exactly what they are doing sal vase army they are collecting winter clothing and asking for your donations during their stuff the truck event this week. major here with us. how are you? i'm good thank you. you broke out the short leave sleeved shirt. is something. we know how weather will change we know how that can severely affect the low income population. >> as we heard, 40 degree drop overnight. certainly it can come very quickly. we try to collect coats and hats those type of things to help people in great need. we're go to stuff the truck. our trailer is parked at price chopper. this year and it will be there friday from 3 to 7. and then saturday, from use my cheat here here. 9 to 3. and coat distribution will be on november 30th. we're rounding coats and jackets. what clothing items. >> gently used winter coats, hats, gloves mittens scarfs. how will you distributing them eventually? our gymnasium on november 3rd people simply come in 8 o'clock in the morning and go to make their selection. talk about the response from the community that you have for this every year. oh it's tremendous. seems like it grows every year and certainly a number of children that we see a harder demographic regarding coats and items. and hats is always a plus. this time of year people open up closet and look at the coats they have ready for new one. we, i bet we've got a spot where they can trade in their old one. absolutely. you don't have to wait for drive you can bring down to salvation army we will happy to tore them until that day. do you have an idea how much you collected. i don't know off top of my head. it was in the hundreds. in the hundreds but you got rid of them all as well. need was there. absolutely. can you talk about just the services you provide down there at the salvation army for folks? of course they run all year round. families in shelter coat drive distribution. school trams for children. we have, social services for people to help those types of things. budget provides. 24, 7 day operation generally. we provide services in the community. so much more you give us a call stop by our check our facebook at st. st. joe salvation army. how has your job changed over years as you're now servicing more children? >> it has changed significantly over the years. it used to be single people and maybe mered coupes. now it's families and children. and of course the very low income children that we deal with the most. all right. let's stuff the