Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub brings a smoked recipe into our KQ2 Kitchen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what they've cooking up for here we are in kitchen with christina. how are you doing? sounds like your husband is having fun with your new smoker. he's having a blast. that, you know, it turns into a hobby. of course. smokers they get creative with at meats and the types of smoke. and you have one specific smoke now. >> yes. straight hickory. no charcoal just hickory. you can taste hickory in it. we did a beef segment a couple weeks. now wee got pork. equal opportunity. absolutely. what have you done so far? so far i've toasted our bread. texas toast and pepper jack cheesy i'm melting doing an open face style barbecue sandwich is what we're doing. filled with our pork. and it is already been smoked. smoked a long time. a long time. 12 hours. oh, wow smoking for. wow. and 12 hours process. just amazing. it really does. we've smoked our pork up i've added our house barbecue sauce can't really do this short segment time we have on here. do a little bit ahead of time we have to cheese it a little bit. with short amount of time of course. and so, you talked about your menu that, you are adding more items. we're in defense process right now. we have smoked pork and beef. and monster smoked wings. largest wings in st. joe. everybody that comes or actually blown away with the size we've had them here on show so big that you scared. you saw chicken wing. and ran right to the northeast coast. focussing on three meats then we're going to, stwechting new products, new items to go with the meats. this going an open face sandwich. yes. how much, comes just like this, with hone dijon cold slaw and fry and pickles. can you pry your husband away from that smoker? >> he's now up to four days of smoking if not getting close to hitting five this week. you talked about how popular these items are very popular i'm kind of blown away increase popularity that has come brought to restaurant. i've really been enjoying a great fresh product. we take pride in our meats and our items here dng. and everything that you talked about that, that even your sauces and everything. kind of home made. read from scratch. pub food but made right. now where can folks find it 1918 frederick. this is again, this is an exactly how you serve it. exactly it. what we will do is we'll take a quick break, come back, we'll make one of these. we'll put one together and we'll try smoke is when we c we are going to make smoked pork sandwich. it is so tender. and the flavor is so good. it's incredible. he is missing out today. for sure you got texas toet toast pepper jack cheese. here goes the pork. pork right on top. look at that. all of those flavors just marry together beautifully. you serve your fries a couple sides ask cole slaw you talk homemade cole slaw. sam helped me come up with recipe number one in my kitchen he's phenomenal he makes this awesome cole slaw for us. no mayonnaise. no mayo. well this is honey dijon cole slaw. really good. compliments to your husband for hard work he's putting into this he's he's putting hard work on this on the menu, seven days a week. you mention that seven days a week. that's important to add monday through thursday 4:00 p.m. for dinner. and then friday, saturday and sunday 11:00 a.m., open all day long. and located at? 1918 frederick.