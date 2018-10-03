Speech to Text for Car Theft Report

another national study is out putting st. joseph in not such a good light when it comes to crime. a new study ranked the metro area as the 5th worst in the country for car thefts. kq2's madeline mcclain joins us in studio to tell us more. an insurance software startup--insurify insights looked at metro areas with the highest car theft rates. st joseph comes in fifth with roughly 750 cars stolen for every 100 thousand of population. but before we go sounding the alarm-- local law enforcement agencies say to remember a few things about those statistics. one--it includes a metro area-- more than just the city. in fact the city is down from 623 car thefts at this time last year to 466 to date this year. another figure to keep in mind--53 percent. that's how many cars were stolen with the keys inside. (cell phones, wallets, purses, packages all those things that make it attractive for someone to take a real brief entry into that car and steal those items. or if the vehicle is unlocked and the key is in the ignition just think how long does it take for you to sit down in your car and drive away. just a few seconds. ) now buchanan county doesn't see as many car thefts as the city. but both law enforcement agencies say the frequency of stolen cars can be sliced in half. if people just double check that they've hit the lock button. reporting in studio, madeline mcclain kq2 news.