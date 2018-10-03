Clear

Man Charged for Subway Burglary

Man Charged for Subway Burglary

Posted: Wed Oct 03 17:20:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 17:20:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Man Charged for Subway Burglary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local authorities think they might have solved a burglary spree. buchanan county prosecutors have charged 37-year-old mark sowell with second degree burglary. he's accused in the burglary of the southside subway restaurant early last week. there may be other charges coming. police have also linked sowell to other burglaries in st. joseph.
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events