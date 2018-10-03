Speech to Text for Man Charged for Subway Burglary

local authorities think they might have solved a burglary spree. buchanan county prosecutors have charged 37-year-old mark sowell with second degree burglary. he's accused in the burglary of the southside subway restaurant early last week. there may be other charges coming. police have also linked sowell to other burglaries in st. joseph.