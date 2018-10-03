Speech to Text for Coffee with a Cop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many in st. joseph got a little more than their morning coffee to go earlier today... some had the chance to talk with local police at this year's coffee with cops event police made time to sit down, have a coffee and chat with those who came in to the north belt mcdonalds this morning. kq2s dan hawkins was also there and has this story. <<[track] usually coffee is the go to beverage to wake up at the start of a busy day.. áánatssssáá[track] but on wednesday morning, a hot cup of joe was the bridge between law enforment and the community [cheif chris connally, sjpd ]it was just a good poportunity to say good morning to folks, give them the opportunity to asnwer questions [track] during this years second annual coffee with a cop day, st. joseph police, hung out at the north belt mcdonalds to have a coffee and a conversation with community members [george fountian] it's a very nice thing that they're coming here [commander mike wilson] its a good meeting point to get together and sit down over a cup of coffee over a sandwich or something [track] officers from the buchanan county sherif's department and state troopers from highway patrol toop h were also there too [trooper valen selsor , highway patrol troop h ] we dont just work on the interstates we work in the cities as well, we work with where we're needed. it's important to us that we're approachable we want people to know they can come and talk to us if they have any questions or concerens [track] and if people were really on the go, cheif connally was in the drive through..ready to say hello áánatsáá[track] authorities said events like this that help maintain a positive relationship with the community make it so they can better perform their jobs[ trooper valen selsor] if people dont trust us, there's a break in the system [cheif chris connally, sjpd ] we have our greatest successes when we are working with the community so anytime we have an opportunity to enhance that its a benefit for us its a benefit for our community dane hawkin skq2 your local news leader>> police say the event was so successful, they plan on having another social event soon,