Landmark Commission Trip

Posted: Wed Oct 03 17:22:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 17:22:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Landmark Commission Trip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the st. joseph landmark commission is hitting the road to learn more about community revitalization. next month commission members will be taking a trip to paducah (pa-doo-ka) kentucky to research that city's revitalization strategy. commission members say they want to go to paducah, because leadership there has taken advantage of their history and architecture and jump started renewed economic opportunities. (sot "there were a lot of similarities between the way paducah, kentucky looked and the way their economy was prior to their revitalization compared with how st. joe still is today. so lots of room for revitalization, lots of places that are needing to be picked up, buffed up and dusted off.") the landmark commission will bring back what they learn in kentucky to present possible ideas of what can be done here in st. joseph.
