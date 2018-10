Speech to Text for Missouri Cave Rescue

had to be rescued from a cave near branson last night. two firefighter teams had to enter the cave -- spending about an hour and a half performing the rescue. they helped one person who had become trapped. that person suffered some anxiety but recieved no injuries. the two others individuals were okay as well.