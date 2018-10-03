Speech to Text for Free Dental Clinic

the organization "smiles from the heart" is offering dental care to those in need. a free dental clinic will held this saturday from 9 a-m to 1 p-m. this is the 6th year for the event which is open to adults 18 and over. patients will have the choice of either general cleanings, fillings or extractions. those who put on the event every year say the opportunity to do provide these services for free is rewarding. (heather clark sot ) "you know that you're making a difference in thier lives and making them more comfortable, and helping them in an area of their life where maybe they're struggling with." individuals are encouraged to arrive early, as organizers say patients will be served on a first basis. (sot)