Free Dental Clinic

Free Dental Clinic

Posted: Wed Oct 03 17:29:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 17:29:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

the organization "smiles from the heart" is offering dental care to those in need. a free dental clinic will held this saturday from 9 a-m to 1 p-m. this is the 6th year for the event which is open to adults 18 and over. patients will have the choice of either general cleanings, fillings or extractions. those who put on the event every year say the opportunity to do provide these services for free is rewarding. (heather clark sot ) "you know that you're making a difference in thier lives and making them more comfortable, and helping them in an area of their life where maybe they're struggling with." individuals are encouraged to arrive early, as organizers say patients will be served on a first basis. (sot)
Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
