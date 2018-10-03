Clear

Cooler air moves in and more rain

Cooler air moves in and more rain

Posted: Wed Oct 03 20:22:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 20:22:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Cooler air moves in and more rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mike joins us now...toss to weatherá) <<wednesday saw temperatures reach winds. eventually, overnight, winds cold front moves thunderstorms are front, with a few some gusty winds. will see much cooler will in the low to will likely start on a mostly cloudy skies. increase late around for the rest 60s. on friday, rain once again with highs back into the lower 80s. a very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into day has a good up rainfall. depending on rain sets up, some impressive rainfall from this. will need to monitor the potential flooding week. temperatures will to 70s.>> thanks mike...of weatherá)
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events