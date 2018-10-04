Clear

A cloudy & cooler Thursday ahead

Posted: Thu Oct 04 05:45:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 05:45:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

after near record breaking high temperatures into the lower 90s on wednesday, a strong cold front has moved through the area. we are waking up to much cooler temperatures this thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. our thursday will start on a dry note but skies. rain chances increase late thursday as warm front passes through. highs will only be near 60. on friday, rain is in the forecast once again with highs back into the upper 70s. a very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week as each day has a good chance at picking up rainfall. depending on where the heaviest rain sets up, some impressive rainfall totals could come from this. will need to monitor the forecast for potential flooding issues by next week. temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the 60s to the 70s.
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 39°
A strong cold front has moved through the area. We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this Thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our Thursday will start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday as warm front passes through. Highs will only be near 60.
