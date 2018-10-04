Speech to Text for A cloudy & cooler Thursday ahead

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after near record breaking high temperatures into the lower 90s on wednesday, a strong cold front has moved through the area. we are waking up to much cooler temperatures this thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. our thursday will start on a dry note but skies. rain chances increase late thursday as warm front passes through. highs will only be near 60. on friday, rain is in the forecast once again with highs back into the upper 70s. a very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week as each day has a good chance at picking up rainfall. depending on where the heaviest rain sets up, some impressive rainfall totals could come from this. will need to monitor the forecast for potential flooding issues by next week. temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the 60s to the 70s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) traffic during