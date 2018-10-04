Speech to Text for Bus Crash Kills 3

accident.. in sourthern missouri -- three people are dead after a collision between a pick-up truck and a school bus. the crash happened last night near neosho missouri. according to the highway patrol -- the truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the bus. the bus landed on top of the truck.. and then burst into flames. three boys from arkansas -- a 19-year-old and two 21-year-olds -- were killed. all three of them were traveling in the truck. those who were on the bus only received minor injuries.