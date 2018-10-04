Speech to Text for EPA Recognition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

16-states. a st. joseph teacher is receiving national recognition by the epa kq2's dane hawkins met with the woman who turned a riverfront revitalization project into a learning opportunity. <<[track] 3rd grade teacher morgan skaith is getting national attention..we won and it was really the kids work that won[track] it all started with a feild trip, ms. skaith took her 3rd grade carden park students down josephthey were like why nothing here[track] ms. skaith turned that project..[morgan skaith] so when we got there and the [track] she took city planner and the planner who were revitalisation told her class to draw up some ideas for the city to consider collaberating with to stay in the to g out into the have a true impact play grounds, parks, monuments.. all while applying zoning, preservation and sciencethe more we can do things in meaningful and authentic ways the more they realize oh my gosh i am a áánatsá[track] 10 teachers in the country to be recognized by the u.s. environmental protection agency (epa) but skaith says it was her students that brought the lesson to life [morgan skaith] i designed the lesson but they're the one who ran with it [track] by encouraging the students to solve a community problem using project based learning, swaith thinks it will ecourage her students to be more confident about their futures[morgan skaith] you're instilling in the kids that feeling that 'i'm already a scientists i'm math so hopefully they will be encourage stem in the future.>> as dane said only 10 teacher in the state were recognized and given the president's environmental youth award (peya). winners were given 2500 dollar professional development grant and a 2500 grant goes to the st. joseph school district