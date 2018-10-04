Speech to Text for KC Mulch Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break.almanac...will be right back. a large mulch fire shut down part of a highway in the k-c area. the blaze spareked at missouri organic recycling this morning in the area near truman sports complex. crews shut down part of u-s 40 to fight the flames. the cause of the fire is still being determined. no injuries have been reported. the same company also had a mulch fire in february.