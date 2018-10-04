Clear

Horsepower Through the Ages

Sharon Evans and Matt Tritten with living community is her with us to talk a coming up event.

we reback at live on five. here to tell us -- we have breaking news. we changed the event -- >> yes. >> so next weekend -- on the 13th. >> this is to come in and put in a wheelchair on the ground. >> i like it. >> this is coming up a week from saturday. >> do you have any expectations and the numbers of cars and vehicles? >> oh, yes. we will fill it in. ty remember it ground breaking in there. what an addition. >> oh, well thank you. >> it is the 13th and the cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles as there as well. 8697 or 8657. >> 8570. >> that is like the price is right. thank you for joining us here today. we will have more next week. >> thank you.
After quite a bit of sunshine on Thursday, clouds and rain return to the forecast overnight. Expect scattered showers throughout the night with low temperatures in the 50s.
